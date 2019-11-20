Police Put Out Call For Witnesses In Sundays Fatal Stabbing

Brockville Police are putting out a plea for witnesses following the fatal stabbing Sunday night.

Police say they are interested in talking to "the driver and occupants of several vehicles that are believed to have been in the area around that time," according to a news release.

They're especially hoping to speak to those who were in the area of Ceder St. on November 17 between 9:30pm and 10:00pm. That’s where 32-year-old Matthew McKinnon died from stab wounds following a fight.

On Monday in the hours following the incident, Brockville Staff Sgt Tom Fournier called for people who could be witnesses to come forward.

"Not only if they saw something, but if they heard something or were awakened by something, let us know."

Second degree murder charges and dangerous weapons charges have been laid against a 34-year-old Ryan Russell Ballantyne in relation to the incident.

If you have an information, you're asked to contact Brockville Police directly at 613-342-0127.