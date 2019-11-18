Police Search for 49-year-old missing man
Brockville police are looking for a 49 year old man.
Mark McKinnon was last seen leaving a city bar early Monday morning
Please contact Brockville police if you know of his whereabouts at at 613-342-0127.
MISSING PERSON: The Brockville Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 49 year old Mark McKinnon. He was last seen leaving a city bar in the early morning hours of November 18th. If seen please call Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127. /bc pic.twitter.com/knr4qZT0CZ— Brockville Police Service (@BPS_News) November 18, 2019