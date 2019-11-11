Remembrance Day Ceremonies
Remembrance Day in Brockville will honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom with a parade and a ceremony.
The parade begins at City Hall at 10:30 and finishes at the Brockville Cenotaph where the outdoor ceremony will begin. The former president of the Brockville Legion Don Bain says they'll also be a new stone plaque dedication to those who have served from 1953 to today.
Veterans and Legion members are then invited back to the Legion for a hot bowl of chili.
There will be changes to some services in the city to take note of. Brockville General Hospital's out patient services are not going ahead - including day surgeries and lab services.
North Augusta there is an event starting at 10:15 at the North Augusta United Church, which is wheel chair accessible, and a wreath laying ceremony at the cenetaph starting afterwards at 11am.
