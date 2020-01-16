School Buses Cancelled: January 16, 2020

School buses have been cancelled by the Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario, due to the overnight snowfall.

Bus and special vehicle transportation has been cancelled in all counties served by the: Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and the Upper Canada District School Board.

All schools remain open. But the UCDSB says "all special activities and extracurriculars are also cancelled."

Brockville and Leeds-Grenville remains under a special weather statement. Another 2-4 cm is expected to fall this morning.