Significant Winter Storm Expected This Weekend: Environment Canada

Looks like it could be a messy Saturday in eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada is monitoring what they're saying could be a “significant winter storm” in our region.

A special weather statement has been issued for Brockville-Leeds and Grenville, Ottawa-Gatineau, Cornwall-Morrisburg, Smiths Falls-Lanark-Sharbot Lake. They've also issued it areas further west in the Kingston to Napanee areas.

It's part of a larger storm being tracked through southern Ontario. Rain, freezing rain and snow are all possible.

"Significant rainfall amounts are expected for areas north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Freezing rain is expected to affect most areas from east of Lake Huron to eastern Ontario. Significant ice accretion or build up is possible. Snow will affect areas east of Georgian Bay with significant snowfall amounts."

They warn the roads could be messy and travel could be affected.

"There is still uncertainty as to which areas will be the most impacted with this system. The Ontario Storm Prediction Centre will be closely monitoring the situation. Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer."