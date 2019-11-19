UPDATE: Brockville Police lay charges in Sunday night Homicide

Second degree murder charges have been laid, after a fight on Ceder St in the west-end of the city late Sunday.

Officers say they were called to a "altercation" on Cedar Street between Church and Abbott St. just before 10pm on Sunday night.

Police say efforts to revive 32-year-old Matthew McKinnon were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene.

The suspect was then arrested without incident after being negotiated out of a home nearby.

A 34-year-old Ryan Russell Ballantyne is facing Second Degree Murder and Dangerous Weapons Charges.

He will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.