UPDATED: Lowe’s closing 34 stores across Canada, including Brockville and Cornwall

Lowe’s says it will be closing 34 “underperforming” stores in the new year including their RONA location here in Brockville.

In a press release issued Wednesday morning, Lowe's say they're looking to “optimize” its network. The closures will affect Lowe’s, RONA, and Reno-Depot brands.

Two of the stores are in eastern Ontario.

The Lowe’s in Cornwall, at 950 Brookdale Ave., and the RONA in Brockville, at 550 Stewart Boul., will close by Jan. 31, 2020.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Lowes said 102 employees in Cornwall and 14 in Brockville are expected to be affected but it’s still too early to confirm exact numbers.

"While making decisions that impact our associates and their families is never easy, closing underperforming stores is a necessary step in our plan to ensure the long-term stability and growth of our Canadian business," Tony Cioffi, Interim President of Lowe's Canada, said in a press release when the news broke. "We are taking decisive action to build a healthy business which will provide us with the flexibility to reinvest in our future growth.”

The company says eligible employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to other stores. Lowes announced they were adding four more local Brockville positions back in February.

British Columbia Closing date Lowe's Prince George 2999 Massey Drive, Prince George February 19, 2020 RONA Surrey (Newton) 6965 King George Boulevard, Surrey January 31, 2020 RONA Osoyoos 6014-51 Street, Osoyoos January 31, 2020 Alberta Lowe's Calgary - Shawnessy 295 Shawville Boulevard S.E., Calgary February 19, 2020 RONA Airdrie 2649 Main Street South, Airdrie January 31, 2020 RONA Calgary (Midnapore) 14815 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary January 31, 2020 RONA St. Albert 730 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert January 31, 2020 RONA Sherwood Park 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park January 31, 2020 RONA Edmonton (Ellerslie Road) 1003 Parsons Road S.W., Edmonton January 31, 2020 Saskatchewan Lowe's Regina - North 489 Albert Street North, Regina February 19, 2020 Ontario Lowe's Etobicoke - North 48 Lowe's Place, Etobicoke January 31, 2020 Lowe's Thunder Bay 1000 Fort William Road, Thunder Bay January 31, 2020 Lowe's Cornwall 950 Brookdale Avenue, Cornwall January 31, 2020 RONA Brockville 550 Stewart Boulevard, Brockville January 31, 2020 Home & Garden RONA - Cambridge 66 Pinebush Road, Cambridge January 31, 2020 RONA Mississauga (Rockwood Mall) 4141 Dixie Road, Mississauga January 31, 2020 Reno-Depot Aurora 140 First Commerce Drive, Aurora January 31, 2020 RONA Oshawa 1279 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa January 31, 2020 RONA Ajax 19 Notion Road, Ajax January 31, 2020 Quebec RONA Granby 316 rue Denison Est, Granby January 31, 2020 RONA Sorel 1293 chemin des Patriotes, Sorel-Tracy January 31, 2020 RONA Bécancour 3365 boulevard Bécancour, Bécancour January 31, 2020 RONA Nicolet 2145 boulevard Louis-Fréchette, Nicolet January 31, 2020 RONA Saint-Tite 700 rue Notre-Dame, Saint-Tite January 31, 2020 RONA Trois-Rivières 15 rue Philippe-Francoeur, Trois-Rivières January 31, 2020 RONA Saint-Félix-de-Valois 3110 rue Henri-L. Chevrette, Saint-Félix-de-Valois January 31, 2020 RONA Carignan 2395 chemin de Chambly, Carignan January 31, 2020 RONA Saint-Lambert 707 rue Saint-Charles, St. Lambert January 31, 2020 RONA Saint-Sauveur 180 rue Principale, Saint-Sauveur January 31, 2020 RONA Bellefeuille - Saint-Jérôme 905 boulevard de la Salette, Saint-Jérôme January 31, 2020 Réno-Dépôt Trois-Rivières 4575 boulevard des Forges, Trois-Rivières January 31, 2020 Nova Scotia RONA Dartmouth (Windmill Road) 500 Windmill Road, Dartmouth February 19, 2020 RONA Dartmouth (Harbour) 1000 Cole Harbour Road, Dartmouth February 19, 2020 RONA Bedford 1658 Bedford Place Mall, Bedford February 19, 2020

- With files from Ted Raymond at CFRA in Ottawa.