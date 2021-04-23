11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as downward trend continues

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit identified 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Another 15 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of active cases down to 84.

There are six people still in hospital with the virus in the tri-county area, including two people in the intensive care unit. Both of those patients are on a ventilator.

Across Ontario the number of new COVID-19 cases again dropped below 4000, with 3682 cases identified on Thursday, and 4597 additional cases considered resolved. Forty more people died of the virus. There are 2350 people in hospital with the virus provincewide, with 806 in intensive care and 588 on a ventilator.

Ontario's chief coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer says that more people seem to be dying of COVID-19 at home than at any time previously during the pandemic, with roughly two of those cases each day among people aged appromiately 30 to 70.

To limit the spread of contagious variants, the federal government has banned passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days as those countries battle surges of the virus.