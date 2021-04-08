13 new cases of COVID-19 in tri-county area Wednesday

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health United reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday,

Seven people are in hospital with the virus, four are in the intensive care unit, and two are intubated on a ventilator.

There are now 77 active cases in the tri-county area, the majority of which are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville (UCLG) East, which has just under half, at 32.

The health unit is warning specifically against an increase in cases, including variants of concern, in areas in and around Ottawa. In particular, the health unit says the United UCLG East has seen 41 new cases since Marth 28th, with just over a third of those involving variants; in Lanark East there have been 33 new cases since March 28th, with 17 per cent involving variants. Kemptville and Carleton Place have seen the highest infection rates.

Across Ontario the province reported 3215 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 17 new deaths. There were 2407 resolved cases, and 236 more people are now in hospital. ICU occupancy has gone down, though it is still very high at 504, well beyond the 350 person threshhold previously described by health officials. One more person is on a ventilator.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows 104,382 doses of COVID-19 vaccines having been administered yesterday, bringing the grand total so far to 2,726,221.

Premier Doug Ford says that by the May 6 end date for the stay-at-home order, the hope is to have 40 per cent of Ontario vaccinated.