19 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston; majority are variants of concern

Kingston saw 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, 11 of which are variants of concern.

Six new recoveries were announced on Wednesday as well, bringing the total number of active cases in the area up to 89. No one is being treated in the hospital for the virus.

Chief medical officer of health for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health Dr. Kierna Moore is asking residents to follow public health measures as much as possible. With the imposition of the province's new stay-at-home order, those public health measures are now more strict for the next month.

Dr. Moore also says variants are expected to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the area over the course of the course of the month. Since the pandemic began, the Kingston area has seen 125 total cases involving variants.

Across Ontario the province reported 3215 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 17 new deaths. There were 2407 resolved cases, and 236 more people are now in hospital. ICU occupancy has gone down, though it is still very high at 504, well beyond the 350 person threshhold previously described by health officials. One more person is on a ventilator.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows 104,382 doses of COVID-19 vaccines having been administered yesterday, bringing the grand total so far to 2,726,221. Premier Doug Ford says that by the May 6 end date for the stay-at-home order, the hope is to have 40 per cent of Ontario vaccinated.

