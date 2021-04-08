3 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County Wednesday

Renfrew County saw 3 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, after there were no new cases of the virus the day before.

Four people remain in hospital with the virus, and there are 28 active cases across the region. Though the area isn't seeing a major spike in new cases like much of the province, Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health for the Renfrew County District Health Unit, says it is a necessary measure as variants continue to spread and threaten increased hospitalization.

"If we do our part now to stay home except for essentials and continue to get needles in arms, we will get through this sooner rather than later," Dr. Cushman said in a statement.

Information about booking a vaccine appointment and who is eligible is available on the health unit's website.

Across Ontario the province reported 3215 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 17 new deaths. There were 2407 resolved cases, and 236 more people are now in hospital. ICU occupancy has gone down, though it is still very high at 504, well beyond the 350 person threshhold previously described by health officials. One more person is on a ventilator.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows 104,382 doses of COVID-19 vaccines having been administered yesterday, bringing the grand total so far to 2,726,221.

Premier Doug Ford says that by the May 6 end date for the stay-at-home order, the hope is to have 40 per cent of Ontario vaccinated.