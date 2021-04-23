Athens Cornfest cancelled for second-straight year

For the second year running, the Athens Cornfest has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

In a statement, the Athens Cornfest Committe cites the "mandatory closure of all non-essential workplaces and the governments' continued requirements for social and physical distancing" as the reason for the cancellation.

"We regret cancelling our event," the statement said. "But as we are committed to the health and safety of all concerned... this safety measure is necessary."

The committee says they look forward to hosting next year's event. In the meantime, they say arrangements are being made to contact vendors that have already paid for booths in order to issue refunds.

This year's edition of the festival would've marked its 40th anniversary.