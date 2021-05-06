At The Rink with Gord Wilson "Choas in the Caps vs Rangers game?"

At The Rink with Gord Wilson, TSN 1200 Colour Commentator joins the Morning Rush to discuss the Capitals and Rangers fights, Rangers firing their GM and President after their statement on Tom Wilson and the Sens Big win. Erik Brannstrom had three assists and Shane Pinto scored his first career N-H-L goal as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1. Ottawa coach D-J Smith said the Senators defended as a team, and that helped prevent Montreal from posting a fourth comeback win in a row.