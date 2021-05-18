At The Rink with Gord Wilson " Former Sen playing amazing in the Stanley Cup playoffs?"

TSN 1200 Colour Commentator Gord Wilson joins the Morning Rush to talk about the Stanley Cup playoffs. The big story is former Ottawa Senator Franchise leader goalie Craig Anderson starting with the Washington Capitals in the playoffs after only playing 4 games all season. At The Rink with Gord Wilson, on The Morning Rush every Tuesday & Thursday at 6:20 am on News Talk 580 CFRA