At The Rink with Gord Wilson - “Sens finish their season strong, will they be a force in the NHL next season?”

“Sens finish their season strong, will they be a force in the NHL next season?” TSN 1200 Colour Commentator joins the Morning Rush to discuss the Sens win against the leafs last night in overtime, and if the Sens have what it takes to be a playoff team next season after their strong finish this season. At The Rink with Gord Wilson, on The Morning Rush every Tuesday & Thursday at 6:20 am on News Talk 580 CFRA