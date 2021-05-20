At The Rink with Gord Wilson "The Gatineau Senators?"

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk says if a new arena can't be built here in the city, he would consider moving across the river. Speaking on "The Bob McCown Podcast," Melnyk talked about the team's future, a new arena, fans in the stands, and the Porsche dealership being discussed in Ottawa. Melnyk said his preference is to build a new arena on the 70 acres of land he owns around the Canadian Tire Centre, but also mused about building a new arena in Quebec. At The Rink with Gord Wilson TSN 1200 Colour commentator joins the Morning Rush to discuss the NHL playoffs and Eugene Melnyk’s latest comments. At The Rink with Gord Wilson, on The Morning Rush every Tuesday & Thursday at 6:20 am on News Talk 580 CFRA