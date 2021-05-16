CFRA Live – After a lengthy push, Kindness Week to be marked in Canada on the third week of February

After a lengthy push from Kind Canada and other noteworthy figures in Canada’s Capital, the third week in February has been deemed Kindness Week in our country. The initiative passed in the House of Commons earlier this week. Jeff Turner, who is with Kind Canada, joins Andrew Pinsent on CFRA Live to describe the long journey leading up to this pivotal announcement.