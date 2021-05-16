CFRA Live – An overlap of lockdown agitators and hate groups could pose a serious problem for society, Bernie Farber says

The ongoing lockdowns and mixed messaging has caused a degree of division in Canada. We saw an example of that on Saturday afternoon, as an anti-lockdown protest moved through Downtown Ottawa. However, a potential overlap between lockdown agitators and hate groups could be a threat to us all. Bernie Farber is the Chair of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network and he joins Andrew Pinsent on today’s CFRA Live.