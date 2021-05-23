CFRA Live – CFL kicker Lewis Ward lending his time to Kingston General Hospital as an access control screener

Ottawa Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward made 69 consecutive field goals in the CFL, setting a league record in the process. What he has done since the start of the pandemic arguably means so much more than any league record. With the Canadian Football League dormant since 2020, the Kingston native has been working at Kingston General Hospital as an access control screener. Lewis Ward joins Andrew Pinsent on today’s CFRA Live.