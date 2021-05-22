CFRA Live – ‘Millions of Canadians are going to face a warmer-than-normal summer’: As we prepare for the upcoming summer months, what does Ottawa’s projected summer forecast look like?

Canada’s Capital got an early dose of warm weather over the past few days. Temperatures were easily getting towards the mid-twenties and there was plenty of sunshine to go around. Is this a preview of what’s to come? David Phillips, a Senior Climatologist with Environment Canada, joins Andrew Pinsent on CFRA Live with a preview of the upcoming summer weather. Based on what he sees, millions of Canadians should be prepared for a warmer-than-normal forecast once we get to July.