CFRA Live – ‘The benefits in this situation greatly outweigh the risks, in my opinion’: With COVID cases going down, infectious disease physician feels the government should reopen schools for the remainder of the learning season

On Thursday, the Doug Ford government unveiled a reopening roadmap for the province of Ontario, a plan that includes 3 steps. We will reach Step 1 on June 14 and there will be at least 21 days between steps. The first big step forward includes outdoor gatherings of 10 people, outdoor dining, outdoor fitness, day camps, and camping. As for non-essential retail, those stores will operate at 15 percent capacity. Is it safe to reopen schools, even if it’s for one final month? Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti is an infectious diseases physician at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga. He joins Andrew Pinsent on CFRA Live with his thoughts.