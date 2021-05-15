CFRA Live: "The government appears to be absent" -- Retired Colonel Michel Drapeau on the Fortin investigation and state of military accountability

Retired Colonel and military law expert Michel Drapeau, a member of the University of Ottawa's law faculty weighs in on the bombshell military investigation into Maj-Gen. Dany Fortin, former head of Canada's vaccine rollout, accountability in military leadership, and next steps government should take.