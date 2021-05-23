CFRA Live – ‘These kids have lost their foundation…they are crumbling now’: Local pediatrician wants schools to reopen as soon as possible, fears the pandemic could lead to lifelong impacts for students

The Ontario government announced plans to slowly reopen the province last Thursday, but there was no concrete timeline to reopen schools. Dr. Jane Liddle is an Ottawa-based pediatrician and a member of the Ottawa Community Pediatrician Network. She argues the isolation caused by the pandemic could have a negative long-term impact on today’s youngest students, and they need to be at school to build a positive foundation. Dr. Liddle joins Andrew Pinsent on CFRA Live.