ESS: Experts recommend easing peanut bans in schools, implementing other safety measures

Evan Solomon speaks with Dr. Susan Waserman, clinical immunologist and allergist, and professor of medicine at McMaster University. She is part of a team of researchers who just released a set of recommendations on handling allergies in school, which includes easing blanket bans and implementing other safety measures. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.