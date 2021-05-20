ESS: 'I'm having a baby on the 407' Ontario mom delivers baby on the side of highway

A viral video shows an Ontario mom delivering her baby on the side of the highway. Troy and Erika Campbell were on the way to the hospital but didn't make it. Evan Solomon speaks with them about what happened. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.