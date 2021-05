ESS: 'I still can't believe he's gone' One year since George Floyd's murder

May 25, 2021 marks one year since George Floyd was killed by ex-cop Derek Chauvin. Bishop Harding Smith, Floyd's friend and the president of Minnesota Acts Now, talks to Evan Solomon about this one year mark. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.