ESS: Ian Mendes on Tom Wilson and fighting in the NHL

Evan Solomon talks to Ian Mendes, senior writer at The Athletic and co-host of the The Athletic NHL podcast, about Tom Wilson's fine for his actions in the game against the Rangers, the Rangers' response and fighting in the NHL. Listeners also call-in to share their thoughts on the issue. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.