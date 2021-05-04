iHeartRadio
ESS: New Jersey breweries offering free beer to people who get a COVID-19 vaccine

    Evan Solomon speaks with Daniel Bryan, senior advisor to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, about the new 'Shot and a Beer' program which offers free beer to New Jersey residents who get a COVID-19 vaccine.  Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.   

