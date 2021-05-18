ESS: PM says Quebec can unilaterally modify part of Constitution

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government believes Quebec can amend part of the Constitution unilaterally, as proposed by Quebec's Bill 96. The Bill aims to modify the Constitution to emphasize that Quebec is a nation and that its official language is French. Evan Solomon discusses this with Tom Mulcair, CTV News political analyst and former NDP Leader. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.