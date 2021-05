ESS: Trillions of cicadas about to emerge in the U.S.

Evan Solomon speaks with Dr. Gene Kritsky, Dean of the School of Behavioral and Natural Sciences at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, about the trillions of cicadas that are set to emerge in the U.S. in the coming days or weeks.