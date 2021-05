Hour 1 of CFRA Live for Sat. May 15th, 2021

Major-General Dany Fortin is no longer leading Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign, pending an unspecified military investigation. Andrew Pinsent breaks it down in Hour 1. Meantime, as we get set for this year’s Ottawa Race Weekend, we replay an inspiring conversation with Marcie Stevens. She survived the Westboro bus crash and is now walking to raise money for the Ottawa Hospital.