Hour 1 of CFRA Live for Sun. May 16th, 2021

How are you planning to spend your one-dose summer? Andrew Pinsent opens the debate floor in Hour 1. We also tackle the messaging issues associated with Ontario’s decision to halt the delivery of COVID vaccine doses from AstraZeneca. Meanwhile, it was a night to remember for a former Ottawa Senator, as Craig Anderson picks up a huge Game 1 overtime win over the Boston Bruins.