Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Fri. May 14th, 2021

With the hope of a one-dose summer on the horizon, the Public Health Agency of Canada has released guidelines for the upcoming months. What can we expect? Spoiler alert: This summer is going to look a lot like last summer did. Kristy Cameron breaks it all down in Hour 1. Meantime, the level of violence rocking the West Bank and Israel hasn’t stopped, leaving several people dead. In Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney is in trouble, as several UCP members raise questions about his leadership. Plus, a Quebec company says it will give bonuses to employees who choose to get the COVID vaccine.