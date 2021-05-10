Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Mon. May 10th, 2021

According to Ontario’s Health Minister, the province is not ready to reopen just yet. The current lockdown measures are set to expire on May 20. Could we see an extension of those measures before the long weekend approaches? How are business owners reacting to this scenario? Kristy Cameron brings you the latest information in Hour 1. Meantime, it appears the United States might be turning a corner in their fight against the pandemic. We close the hour with a heartwarming story from Alberta, as three Edmonton teenagers rushed into a burning retirement home to make sure the seniors got out safely.