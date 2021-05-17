Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Mon. May 17th, 2021

We have some exciting news to report! Starting this Tuesday, everyone aged 18-and-over will be eligible to book appointments and receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is one week earlier than the expected announcement. Kristy Cameron breaks down everything you need to know in Hour 1. Dr. Dale Kalina, an Infectious Disease Physician at Burlington’s Joseph Brant Hospital, weighs in. Meanwhile in the United Kingdom, the next phase of reopening has begun.