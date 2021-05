Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. May 13th, 2021

The stay-at-home order in Ontario will continue for at least another two weeks. Premier Doug Ford says the numbers are trending in the right direction, but adds we still need more time. Andrew Pinsent, filling in for Kristy Cameron, breaks down the latest information. We also hear from CTV’s Colin D’Mello, who was watching diligently at Queen’s Park prior to Thursday’s announcement.