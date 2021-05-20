Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. May 20th, 2021

By the end of Thursday, almost 49 percent of Canadians will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That vaccination number would push us slightly ahead of the United States. Meantime, an Ottawa family is asking Ottawa Public Health to consider moving up second doses for seniors living in the community. Kristy Cameron has more on this story in Hour 1. Plus, could we see a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas? A deal could be possible.