Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. May 6th, 2021

There are growing calls for Canada to follow the United States model and lift patents to boost the supply of COVID-19 vaccines. This move would allow any pharmaceutical manufacturer in the entire world to essentially copycat vaccines. Should we do it? Kristy Cameron breaks it down. The Westboro bus crash trial is back in the news today. We get the latest from CTV’s Jeremie Charron. Meanwhile, for the first time in recorded history, a mother has given birth to a surviving set of nine babies…at once.