Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Tues. May 11th, 2021

Today is Canadian Census Day! You are legally required to complete it once every five years, and the deadline to submit your responses is in a matter of hours. The main topic that is on everyone’s minds hasn’t changed since 2020: The pandemic. Nearly 50 percent of eligible adults have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in our province. What does a ‘more normal’ summer look like? Kristy Cameron tries to get some answers in Hour 1 with the help of Dr. Abdu Sharkawy. Meantime, the horrifying tale of a newborn baby abducted on Mother’s Day has made headlines across the country.