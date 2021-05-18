Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Tues. May 18th, 2021

In a press conference Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada will receive 9 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in July. This week, our country will receive 4.5 million Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Meantime, Brigadier General Krista Brodie will lead the logistics of distributing vaccines across Canada now that Dany Fortin is gone. Kristy Cameron breaks it all down in Hour 1. Here in Ontario, the Doug Ford government is working on a reopening plan amid the recent decline in COVID-19 case counts.