Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Tues. May 25th, 2021

Across the province, Ontario recorded 1,039 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, coupled with 2,018 newly-resolved cases. It’s another positive sign we are starting to turn the corner and gain a leg up on the pandemic. During the long weekend, Canada reached a critical mark in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. At least 50 percent of our country’s population has received at least one vaccine dose. Dr. Dale Kalina reacts to this achievement and outlines where we need to go from here. In the United States, things were anything but promising one year ago after George Floyd died during a confrontation with police. Weeks of protests followed and the officer responsible was later convicted.