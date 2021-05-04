Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Tues. May 4th, 2021

On Monday, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Vaccination delivered messaging that was confusing for some. On Tuesday morning, a day after the vaccine messaging mess, Prime Minister Trudeau tried to clear the air. Kristy Cameron breaks it all down in Hour 1. Here in Ontario, it appears our provincial hospitals could avoid the triage protocol. Have we escaped the worst possible outcome during the third wave? Here to speak about this topic is Dr. Lisa Salamon, an Emergency Physician at the Scarborough Health Network. Meantime, we have more sad news from Brampton after a 39-year-old father died of COVID-19 at his home.