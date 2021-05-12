Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Wed. May 12th, 2021

Here in Ontario, COVID-19 vaccines for kids could become available as early as June. That’s according to the latest technical briefing from the Doug Ford government. Meantime, the major fallout over the AstraZeneca vaccine cancellations continues. Kristy Cameron breaks down everything you need to know in Hour 1. Elsewhere around the world, fears of a ‘full-scale war’ between Israel and Palestine are growing by the day.