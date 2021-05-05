Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Wed. May 5th, 2021

According to local pharmacists, messaging from Canada's Immunization Advisory Board has led to patients cancelling appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine. They also fear it could discourage more residents from getting their shots. The sport of hockey, made famous in our country, continues to grapple with a culture of racism and bullying at youth levels. This is according to a survey of former youth hockey coaches and players. We bring you the latest in Hour 1. Meantime, the province of Alberta has implemented strict new measures in order to curb number of COVID-19 infections and ICU admissions.