Hour 2 of CFRA Live for Sat. May 15th, 2021

Canada’s Defense departments are setting the stage for a victims’ Bill of Rights. This comes two years after the law was passed. Retired Colonel Michel W. Drapeau joins the program in Hour 2. He also reacts to the sudden resignation of Major-General Dany Fortin. Turning our attention back to the COVID-19 pandemic, we get the latest snapshot of the virus in our city.