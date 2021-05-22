Hour 2 of CFRA Live for Sat. May 22nd, 2021

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk appeared on the Bob McCown Podcast earlier this week. He elaborated on the potential plans for a future arena and the on-ice product moving forward. Andrew Pinsent breaks it down in Hour 2. Meantime, the province of Ontario is preparing to reopen stores following a pivotal announcement from the Doug Ford government on Thursday. How are small businesses feeling about this plan?