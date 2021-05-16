Hour 2 of CFRA Live for Sun. May 16th, 2021

Let’s take a snapshot of the pandemic in our city. On Saturday, Ottawa Public Health reported 95 additional cases of COVID-19 and one new death linked to the virus. An anti-lockdown protest also generated headlines. Meantime, we saw over 2,000 protestors gather at the Human Rights monument on Elgin Street to show support for the people of Palestine. Plus, Kindness Week has been passed in the House of Commons. Jeff Turner outlines the significance of this fantastic news.