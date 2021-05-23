Hour 2 of CFRA Live for Sun. May 23rd, 2021

A busy hurricane season is expected to begin on the first day of June. How badly could it affect Canada? Bob Robichaud, who works at the Canadian Hurricane Centre, joins Andrew Pinsent in Hour 2 of today’s CFRA Live. Here in Ontario, golf courses are gearing up for Opening Day. Golf journalist Adam Stanley weighs in following Thursday’s announcement from the Doug Ford government. Plus, Ottawa Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward has spent his time off the field working at Kingston General Hospital as an access control screener. We get a look inside his life since the pandemic hit.