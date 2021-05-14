Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Fri. May 14th, 2021

A local ICU nurse says she thinks in-class learning can resume before the end of the school year on June 30. If it can resume, Alicia Robblee says it should. She joins Kristy Cameron to explain further in Hour 2. Once the pandemic is behind us, and everyone is fully-vaccinated from COVID-19, how many of these learned hygiene habits will remain in our society? Until then, it’s still a big adjustment for businesses across the world. This weekend, in an attempt to support the Mayfair Theatre, over 20 musicians are taking part in a two-day live concert.