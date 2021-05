Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Fri. May 21st, 2021

A lot of people were up in arms over the confusion of splash pad re-openings. Here in Ottawa, it seems we finally got some clarity, and they will be allowed to open this weekend. Beacon Hill-Cyrville councillor Tim Tierney joins the program in Hour 2. Meanwhile, the York Street Farmer’s Market is reducing its hours this Saturday due to an anti-mask rally. On a lighter note, the Great Cuddle Debate begins!